🚌 Fort Wayne Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fort Wayne has a solid mix of driving and mechanic jobs right now, from state highway work to medical transport and package delivery. Good options here if you like being on the road or turning a wrench.

Employer: State of Indiana / INDOT

State of Indiana / Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour (extra $1/hour with CDL)

Work outdoors keeping Indiana highways safe: fix potholes, clear debris, plow snow, and help with traffic control. Entry-level with CDL training provided, strong state benefits, and room to move up.

Employer: Fleet Services by Cox Automotive (Cox Fleet)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Listed as internship (experienced tech role)

Listed as internship (experienced tech role) Pay: Not listed; $3,000 new hire bonus

Evening shift mobile diesel tech role doing PMs, DOT inspections, and repairs on trucks in the field. Weekly pay, take-home service truck, strong benefits from Day 1, and paid technical training to grow your career.

Employer: UPS

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $24.84/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages in your own car around your community, staying active and working mostly on your own. Great short-term gig with weekly pay and a foot in the door at a major employer.

Employer: Benchmark Human Services (Tandem Solutions)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Day-shift role (Mon–Fri, 9:30am–6pm) mixing mail-processing work with backup route driving in vans and a box truck. Good fit if you know mail prep and like a mission-driven employer that supports people with disabilities.

Employer: O’Daniel Mazda / O’Daniel Motor Sales

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Shop role diagnosing and repairing all makes and models in an air-conditioned, newly refurbished shop. Offers health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and Stellantis-specific training with plenty of work volume.

Employer: Victory Driveaway

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Contract

Pay: $1.13–$1.46 per mile

Contract driving moving commercial trucks and freight, including OTR and local routes. Best for experienced CDL A/B drivers who want mileage pay and are comfortable with different trailer types.

Employer: Ripple Distribution LLC

Location: 8610 Avionics Drive, Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time & part-time options

Full-time & part-time options Pay: $22.75/hour + performance-based raises and weekly bonus

Amazon-style package delivery with 4×10 schedules, paid training, and solid benefits (health, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help). No CDL needed; you drive company vans with all gear provided.

Employer: Saint Anne Communities

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: PRN / Full-time & part-time noted

PRN / Full-time & part-time noted Pay: Not listed

Drive residents to appointments and help coordinate rides while keeping the facility van clean and fueled. Good fit if you enjoy working with older adults and want flexible hours plus health and retirement benefits.

Employer: Life Care Center of Fort Wayne

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Part-time role transporting patients to medical visits and outings, plus handling basic vehicle checks and maintenance scheduling. Ideal if you like patient interaction and want a lighter schedule.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.