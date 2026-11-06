🔧 Fort Wayne Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fort Wayne is busy right now with hands-on work, from HVAC installs to janitorial leadership. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Orkin)

Rollins, Inc. (Orkin) Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20+/hour, based on experience

Hands-on role doing attic and crawlspace work, light carpentry, and installing home protection systems. Paid training, company vehicle, benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help make this a solid long-term trade career, even if you’re new to pest control.

Employer: Patterson Companies, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.91 – $27.16/hour (potential range)

Field role installing and repairing dental equipment at clinics, with 100% local travel, company vehicle use, and steady technical work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and education assistance.

Employer: Home Comfort Experts

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $70,000 – $95,000+/year (job listing notes up to $100,000/year)

Lead residential HVAC installs, mentor helpers, and handle task-based install work Monday–Friday with rotating Saturdays. Strong package with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, life insurance, disability, and parental leave.

Employer: RELIABLE CLEANING SERVICE

Location: Based in Fort Wayne, IN with work in Columbia City

Based in with work in Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon, Wed, Fri – 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Simple, steady evening cleaning: sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash, and restocking restrooms and breakrooms. Good fit if you want extra income on a fixed schedule; background check required.

Employer: Steel Dynamics – OmniSource

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (multiple local facilities)

(multiple local facilities) Type: Not stated (apprenticeship program)

Two-year paid apprenticeship combining Ivy Tech classes with on-the-job training across four Fort Wayne sites. You’ll learn industrial maintenance, welding, fabrication, and equipment repair, and finish with a Technical Certificate in Industrial Technology plus 4,000 hours of experience.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (IFS)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Spanish-language posting for a Gerente de Zona de Limpieza overseeing janitorial accounts, staffing, and customer relationships. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, life insurance, disability, 401(k) with match, and discounts, plus leadership opportunities in a large facility-services company.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Operations role managing janitorial/maintenance or exterior services across a zone: staffing, budgets, audits, and client visits. Full-time staff may get medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, life insurance, disability, 401(k) with match, and discount perks.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance and janitorial roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.