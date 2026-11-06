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🔧 Fort Wayne Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fort Wayne is busy right now with hands-on work, from HVAC installs to janitorial leadership. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these roles are worth a look.
Construction Technician – Orkin (Rollins, Inc.)
- Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Orkin)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20+/hour, based on experience
Hands-on role doing attic and crawlspace work, light carpentry, and installing home protection systems. Paid training, company vehicle, benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help make this a solid long-term trade career, even if you’re new to pest control.
Service Technician – Dental Equipment
- Employer: Patterson Companies, Inc.
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.91 – $27.16/hour (potential range)
Field role installing and repairing dental equipment at clinics, with 100% local travel, company vehicle use, and steady technical work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and education assistance.
HVAC Install Lead
- Employer: Home Comfort Experts
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $70,000 – $95,000+/year (job listing notes up to $100,000/year)
Lead residential HVAC installs, mentor helpers, and handle task-based install work Monday–Friday with rotating Saturdays. Strong package with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, life insurance, disability, and parental leave.
Janitorial Cleaning Specialist – Part-Time (Columbia City Route)
- Employer: RELIABLE CLEANING SERVICE
- Location: Based in Fort Wayne, IN with work in Columbia City
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Mon, Wed, Fri – 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Simple, steady evening cleaning: sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash, and restocking restrooms and breakrooms. Good fit if you want extra income on a fixed schedule; background check required.
Maintenance Apprentice
- Employer: Steel Dynamics – OmniSource
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN (multiple local facilities)
- Type: Not stated (apprenticeship program)
Two-year paid apprenticeship combining Ivy Tech classes with on-the-job training across four Fort Wayne sites. You’ll learn industrial maintenance, welding, fabrication, and equipment repair, and finish with a Technical Certificate in Industrial Technology plus 4,000 hours of experience.
Janitorial Zone Manager (IFS/KBS)
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (IFS)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
Spanish-language posting for a Gerente de Zona de Limpieza overseeing janitorial accounts, staffing, and customer relationships. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, life insurance, disability, 401(k) with match, and discounts, plus leadership opportunities in a large facility-services company.
Janitorial Zone Manager
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
Operations role managing janitorial/maintenance or exterior services across a zone: staffing, budgets, audits, and client visits. Full-time staff may get medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, life insurance, disability, 401(k) with match, and discount perks.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance and janitorial roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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