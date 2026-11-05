📋 Fort Wayne Admin & Clerical Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fort Wayne has some solid office roles right now, especially in healthcare and senior care. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Apria (Accendra Health)

Apria (Accendra Health) Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour (anticipated range)

Front-desk and phone hub for a healthcare branch—help patients in person and by phone, process orders, verify insurance, and handle billing details. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with multi-line phones and multiple computer systems, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and more).

Employer: Saint Anne Communities

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Pay: Not listed (includes great insurance benefits, 403(b) + match, PTO, tuition reimbursement)

Lead the admissions process for a senior care community—handle insurance checks, data entry, tours, and family meetings, plus keep census and inquiry records up to date. Ideal if you’re people-focused, detail-oriented, and like a steady weekday schedule in a healthcare setting.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Coventry Meadows

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive compensation, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and more)

Support the admissions team by giving tours, helping families with information, and keeping records accurate and compliant. Great for someone with long-term care or social services experience who enjoys working with seniors and wants room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Apply soon and keep your resume handy; Fort Wayne’s admin jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.