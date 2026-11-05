💰 Fort Wayne Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Wayne’s finance scene is busy right now, from plant leadership roles to entry-level billing and remote tax consulting. Here are several solid options if you’re numbers-minded and ready for a change.

Employer: Dana Incorporated

Dana Incorporated Location: Fort Wayne, IN (onsite, manufacturing plant)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all plant-level finance: financial reporting, cost accounting, tax packages, internal controls, and audits. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in senior accounting/finance, a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, and want a seat at the table on strategy, budgeting, and continuous improvement in a global manufacturing company.

Employer: Shambaugh & Son, L.P. (an EMCOR company)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Billing Department for one of Indiana’s largest mechanical, electrical, and plumbing contractors. You’ll work with project managers to get invoices out on time, maintain billing logs, and handle job paperwork. Good fit if you have an Associate’s in Finance/Business or related experience, are detail-focused, and like steady office work with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid leave).

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a boutique tax consulting firm)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (fully remote within approved U.S. states)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000

Work directly with high‑net‑worth clients in a niche tax consulting practice while keeping a true 40‑hour workweek (even in busy season). You’ll manage your own client portfolio, handle complex tax planning and analysis, and collaborate with nationally recognized tax experts. Best for an active CPA with 5+ years of public accounting tax experience who wants high-level work without sales quotas.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good finance jobs in Fort Wayne tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.