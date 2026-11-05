🚚 Fort Wayne Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Wayne is busy right now with freight, warehousing, and supplier work. If you like keeping things moving behind the scenes, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pick, stage, and fulfill customer orders, keep the staging area safe and organized, and use powered equipment like forklifts and order pickers. Great fit if you’re comfortable with tech (apps, tablets) and want steady hours in a big, well-known home improvement retailer.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Salary: $153,377 – $260,743/year

Type: Full-time

Lead supplier quality strategy for aerospace and defense programs, manage a team of Supplier Quality Engineers, and travel about 25% to work directly with suppliers. This is a high-impact leadership role for someone with 10+ years in quality within a regulated industry and strong skills in SPC, APQP, and root cause analysis.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4231

Location: 7502 Southtown Crossing Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816

Salary: $14 – $27/hour + possible shift and performance premiums

+ possible shift and performance premiums Type: Full-time, Opening/Morning shifts

Unload trucks, stock freight, and keep the backroom organized; you’ll be lifting 50+ lbs and may operate forklifts or other equipment. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and access to Live Better U where tuition, books, and fees for many education programs are fully covered.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Salary: $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm (or until done)

Handle shipping and receiving, pick and pack orders, and move auto parts using forklifts, pallet jacks, and other equipment. Good option if you can lift up to 75 lbs and want solid benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.