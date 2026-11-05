⚖️ Fort Wayne Legal & Compliance Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Fort Wayne has a few solid legal and compliance roles open right now, from big-firm counsel work to entry-level nonprofit and banking compliance.

Here’s what’s hiring in Fort Wayne, IN this week:

Employer: Barnes & Thornburg

Barnes & Thornburg Location: Fort Wayne, IN (any BT office location listed)

(any BT office location listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior counsel role on a national product liability and mass torts settlement team. You’ll lead complex settlement negotiations, manage large claim programs, oversee claims administration, and guide teams of attorneys and nurse paralegals from first talks through final resolution.

Employer: Midwest America Federal Credit Union

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Bank Secrecy Act / AML & OFAC compliance role supporting the AVP of Compliance. You’ll investigate suspicious activity, prepare SARs and CTRs, handle law-enforcement and legal requests, help with exams and audits, and support staff training—plus a strong benefits package (401(k) match, health, vision, dental, disability, PTO, and more).

Employer: Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time (20–28 hours/week)

Salary: From $17.00/hour

Entry-level legal services role with a nonprofit helping people access civil legal help. You’ll assist clients with specialized driving privileges, work Indiana Legal Help Desk shifts, manage records, and connect people to legal and community resources—great fit if you’re curious about law or human services and want room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.