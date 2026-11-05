💻 Fort Wayne IT Openings: Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Fort Wayne’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for both hands-on network folks and cloud/app dev pros. If you’re in IT and ready for a change, these are worth a look.

Employer: Steel Dynamics, Inc

Steel Dynamics, Inc Location: Fort Wayne, IN (with 60% travel across the US)

(with across the US) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is for someone who likes being in the field and solving real-world problems. You’ll support Cisco/Fortinet/Ubiquiti networks, Windows servers, and safety & security camera systems across multiple facilities, with a mix of office and travel time.

Employer: Franklin Electric

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (Hybrid possible)

(Hybrid possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the Digital Customer Experience (DCX) team building customer-facing web and mobile apps in the Azure cloud. You’ll work with .NET (C#), React/Angular, and SQL Server in an Agile setup, with perks like hybrid work, strong benefits, and lots of growth and training options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often hire for potential and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.