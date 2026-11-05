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🏥 Fort Wayne Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Fort Wayne’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from home health to hospitals to vet care, there’s a lot hiring across skill levels. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In‑Home Health Assessments
Employer: Matrix Medical Network
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: PRN / Part‑Time, Field‑based
Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on volume)
Do one‑hour in‑home assessments for adult/geriatric patients, reviewing history, meds, and risks. Very flexible scheduling (you pick your days/hours), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE, and a path to full‑time with sign‑on bonus.
Licensed Physical Therapist (PT) – PRN, Senior Living
Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness
Location: Fort Wayne, IN (senior living communities)
Type: PRN / Part‑Time
Provide PT for older adults in an integrated therapy/wellness model with no late nights or constant driving. Flexible schedule, free CEUs, 401(k) with match for part‑time, and growth into leadership or specialty programs.
Travel NICU RN – $2,728/week (Nights)
Employer: Medical Solutions
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Travel, 13‑week contract
Pay: Estimated $2,728 per week, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
NICU travel assignment with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter. Great if you want strong pay plus adventure while working in a high‑acuity setting.
RN Clinical Manager – Home Health
Employer: Adoration Health
Location: Fort Wayne, IN (office‑based)
Type: Full‑Time, Weekdays
Lead and mentor a home‑health nursing team, oversee care plans, quality, audits, and case conferences. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, mileage reimbursement, tuition help, and leadership development.
Registered Veterinary Technician – Surgery
Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / NIVES
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full‑Time, 4×10s, 1st shift with Saturdays
Pay: $22–$28/hr + $1.50/hr weekend differential & $1,500 hiring bonus
Work with board‑certified surgeons on advanced soft tissue and ortho cases at a specialty/emergency hospital. Strong benefits, CE, tuition reimbursement, and lots of hands‑on learning with high‑level tech skills.
Staff Psychologist – Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full‑Time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30
Loan Help: Education Debt Reduction Program up to $200,000 (EDRP)
Provide in‑home mental health care to Veterans as part of an HBPC team—assessment, therapy, and consultation. Federal benefits, 37–50 days paid time off per year, pension + 401(k), and strong job stability.
Home Care Aide – 6 & 8 Hour Shifts
Employer: TRUCARING INC
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full‑Time (multiple shift options)
Provide in‑home personal care, light housekeeping, meal prep, mobility help, and companionship. Flexible 6–8 hour shifts, great for CNAs/caregivers wanting steady hours in a home‑care setting.
Patient Care Technician – CVIC (PRN)
Employer: Lutheran Health Network
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: PRN / Part‑Time, Hospital
Support nurses with vitals, ADLs, mobility, specimen collection, and glucose checks in a cardiovascular unit. Good entry point if you’re a CNA, CPCT, or nursing student wanting acute‑care experience.
Chiropractor – Full‑Time
Employer: HCRC Consulting (for local practice)
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full‑Time
Total Compensation: Approx. $95,000–$110,000 (base + bonuses)
Join a long‑standing, low‑volume, quality‑focused chiropractic clinic with mentorship and a rehab‑style gym on site. Includes PTO, Simple IRA, malpractice coverage, and free adjustments.
Occupational Therapist – Home Health Visits
Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
Location: Fort Wayne, IN (home visits)
Type: Full‑Time or Per Diem
Pay: $55–$65 per point (per‑visit model)
Do OT evaluations and treatments in patients’ homes, focusing on ADLs, safety, and home modifications. Weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, CE and scholarship options, and strong clinical support.
Registered Nurse – Critical Care
Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full‑Time, 5:00 pm–5:30 am (Nights)
Loan Help: EDRP up to $200,000 (if approved)
Care for high‑acuity Veterans in critical care with strong federal benefits, 50 days paid time off per year, pension + 401(k), and evidence‑based practice support. Great fit for RNs who like complex, team‑based ICU work.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4230
Location: 10105 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818
Type: Full‑Time, Mid & Closing Shifts
Pay: $19.50–$32.50/hr + potential premiums & incentives
Handle prescription entry, processing, and customer support in a busy retail pharmacy. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, stock purchase plan, paid education (Live Better U), and PTO.
Certified Medical Assistant – Cardiology Clinic
Employer: Lutheran Health Network
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full‑Time, Mon–Fri 8:00–5:00, No weekends/holidays/call
Support cardiology providers with vitals, injections, EKGs, phlebotomy, rooming, and scheduling. Competitive pay, full benefits, 401(k) with match, student loan support for eligible roles, and a clinic‑hours schedule.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,122/week
Employer: Aequor Allied Division
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Travel, 13‑week contract
Pay: Estimated $2,122 per week, 40 hrs/week
Outpatient PT travel role with 8‑hour shifts and standard 13‑week duration. Good option if you want outpatient experience plus travel pay and stipends.
Wellness Assistant – Jorgensen Family YMCA
Employer: YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne
Location: Jorgensen Family YMCA, Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Part‑Time
Pay: $11.85–$12.35/hr
Greet members, keep the wellness floor safe and clean, and help people learn the equipment. Includes free or discounted Y membership, childcare discounts, and Monday & Friday early‑morning hours.
LPN/RN – 6p–6a and 6a–6p
Employer: Saint Anne Communities
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full‑Time
Pay: From $31/hr + $10,000 sign‑on bonus over 2 years (FT)
Provide hands‑on nursing care in a faith‑based long‑term care setting—med passes, treatments, tube feedings, catheter care, and more. Strong insurance benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a team‑oriented culture.
RN/LPN – 2p–10p (Full or Part‑Time)
Employer: Saint Anne Communities
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full‑Time or Part‑Time
Pay: From $31/hr + $10,000 sign‑on bonus for FT (over 2 years)
Afternoon/evening nurse role in long‑term care, focused on meds, assessments, and resident‑centered care. Offers health, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Direct Support Professional (DSP & CHIO/PAC)
Employer: L.I.F.E., Inc.
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full‑Time or Part‑Time
Pay: Up to $15/hr
Support adults with developmental disabilities in daily living—personal care, meals, mobility, appointments, and community outings. Flexible shifts (day, night, overnight) plus health, dental, life insurance, PTO, and a mission‑driven environment.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Fort Wayne healthcare roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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