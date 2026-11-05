🏥 Fort Wayne Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Fort Wayne’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from home health to hospitals to vet care, there’s a lot hiring across skill levels. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: PRN / Part‑Time, Field‑based

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on volume)

Do one‑hour in‑home assessments for adult/geriatric patients, reviewing history, meds, and risks. Very flexible scheduling (you pick your days/hours), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE, and a path to full‑time with sign‑on bonus.

Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (senior living communities)

Type: PRN / Part‑Time

Provide PT for older adults in an integrated therapy/wellness model with no late nights or constant driving. Flexible schedule, free CEUs, 401(k) with match for part‑time, and growth into leadership or specialty programs.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Travel, 13‑week contract

Pay: Estimated $2,728 per week, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

NICU travel assignment with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter. Great if you want strong pay plus adventure while working in a high‑acuity setting.

Employer: Adoration Health

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (office‑based)

Type: Full‑Time, Weekdays

Lead and mentor a home‑health nursing team, oversee care plans, quality, audits, and case conferences. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, mileage reimbursement, tuition help, and leadership development.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / NIVES

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full‑Time, 4×10s, 1st shift with Saturdays

Pay: $22–$28/hr + $1.50/hr weekend differential & $1,500 hiring bonus

Work with board‑certified surgeons on advanced soft tissue and ortho cases at a specialty/emergency hospital. Strong benefits, CE, tuition reimbursement, and lots of hands‑on learning with high‑level tech skills.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full‑Time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30

Loan Help: Education Debt Reduction Program up to $200,000 (EDRP)

Provide in‑home mental health care to Veterans as part of an HBPC team—assessment, therapy, and consultation. Federal benefits, 37–50 days paid time off per year, pension + 401(k), and strong job stability.

Employer: TRUCARING INC

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full‑Time (multiple shift options)

Provide in‑home personal care, light housekeeping, meal prep, mobility help, and companionship. Flexible 6–8 hour shifts, great for CNAs/caregivers wanting steady hours in a home‑care setting.

Employer: Lutheran Health Network

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: PRN / Part‑Time, Hospital

Support nurses with vitals, ADLs, mobility, specimen collection, and glucose checks in a cardiovascular unit. Good entry point if you’re a CNA, CPCT, or nursing student wanting acute‑care experience.

Employer: HCRC Consulting (for local practice)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full‑Time

Total Compensation: Approx. $95,000–$110,000 (base + bonuses)

Join a long‑standing, low‑volume, quality‑focused chiropractic clinic with mentorship and a rehab‑style gym on site. Includes PTO, Simple IRA, malpractice coverage, and free adjustments.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (home visits)

Type: Full‑Time or Per Diem

Pay: $55–$65 per point (per‑visit model)

Do OT evaluations and treatments in patients’ homes, focusing on ADLs, safety, and home modifications. Weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, CE and scholarship options, and strong clinical support.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full‑Time, 5:00 pm–5:30 am (Nights)

Loan Help: EDRP up to $200,000 (if approved)

Care for high‑acuity Veterans in critical care with strong federal benefits, 50 days paid time off per year, pension + 401(k), and evidence‑based practice support. Great fit for RNs who like complex, team‑based ICU work.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4230

Location: 10105 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818

Type: Full‑Time, Mid & Closing Shifts

Pay: $19.50–$32.50/hr + potential premiums & incentives

Handle prescription entry, processing, and customer support in a busy retail pharmacy. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, stock purchase plan, paid education (Live Better U), and PTO.

Employer: Lutheran Health Network

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full‑Time, Mon–Fri 8:00–5:00, No weekends/holidays/call

Support cardiology providers with vitals, injections, EKGs, phlebotomy, rooming, and scheduling. Competitive pay, full benefits, 401(k) with match, student loan support for eligible roles, and a clinic‑hours schedule.

Employer: Aequor Allied Division

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Travel, 13‑week contract

Pay: Estimated $2,122 per week, 40 hrs/week

Outpatient PT travel role with 8‑hour shifts and standard 13‑week duration. Good option if you want outpatient experience plus travel pay and stipends.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne

Location: Jorgensen Family YMCA, Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part‑Time

Pay: $11.85–$12.35/hr

Greet members, keep the wellness floor safe and clean, and help people learn the equipment. Includes free or discounted Y membership, childcare discounts, and Monday & Friday early‑morning hours.

Employer: Saint Anne Communities

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full‑Time

Pay: From $31/hr + $10,000 sign‑on bonus over 2 years (FT)

Provide hands‑on nursing care in a faith‑based long‑term care setting—med passes, treatments, tube feedings, catheter care, and more. Strong insurance benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a team‑oriented culture.

Employer: Saint Anne Communities

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full‑Time or Part‑Time

Pay: From $31/hr + $10,000 sign‑on bonus for FT (over 2 years)

Afternoon/evening nurse role in long‑term care, focused on meds, assessments, and resident‑centered care. Offers health, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: L.I.F.E., Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full‑Time or Part‑Time

Pay: Up to $15/hr

Support adults with developmental disabilities in daily living—personal care, meals, mobility, appointments, and community outings. Flexible shifts (day, night, overnight) plus health, dental, life insurance, PTO, and a mission‑driven environment.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Fort Wayne healthcare roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.