🎓 Fort Wayne Education Jobs: Multiple School & Campus Roles

Fort Wayne’s education scene is busy right now—schools, colleges, and universities are all hiring. If you like working with students of any age, there’s a mix of classroom and campus roles to check out.

Employer: Indiana Institute of Technology

Indiana Institute of Technology Location: Fort Wayne, IN (main campus)

(main campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Recruit and guide transfer students from first inquiry through enrollment. This role is great if you enjoy relationship-building with community colleges and helping students navigate credits, financial aid, and degree paths.

Employer: KinderCare Learning Companies – Champions

Location: Indian Village Elementary, Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: 2027-02-02

Lead an out-of-school-time program for elementary students right on campus. Good fit if you have a CDA or early childhood background and want strong benefits plus discounted child care.

Employer: KinderCare Learning Companies – Champions

Location: Lindley Elementary, Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: 2027-02-02

Similar to the Indian Village role, but based at Lindley Elementary. You’ll run before/after-school programming, mentor kids, and partner with families and school staff.

Employer: Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW-ETCS)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $41,200 – $41,500 (dependent on experience)

Plan and run campus events like open houses, visit days, and tours to support student recruitment. Ideal if you enjoy event planning, working with families, and want university benefits like tuition perks and solid PTO.

Employer: Ivy Tech Community College

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (Columbus Service Area testing support)

(Columbus Service Area testing support) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $33,097 – $46,060 (based on experience and education)

Oversee academic and certification exams for students and outside testers. Good for detail-oriented folks comfortable with computers who want strong state-college benefits and a student-focused environment.

Employer: Fort Wayne Community Schools

Location: Shambaugh, Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time (6.5 hours/day)

Salary: Not listed

Support a certified teacher in a Pre-K classroom with small-group instruction, daily care, and classroom prep. Great if you have experience or coursework in early childhood and want school-day hours.

Employer: Messiah Lutheran Preschool and Childcare

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour

Float between classrooms, helping with lessons, routines, and play for young children. Nice option if you want steady daytime hours, paid time off, and a small-center feel.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send in your resume while it’s fresh in your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.