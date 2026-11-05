🏗️ Fort Wayne Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Wayne’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing, defense tech, and power systems. If you’re hands-on with tools or love complex electrical design, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Fort Wayne, IN (onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: $23–$28/hour

Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 13, 2026

This role manages engineering changes from request to implementation using Windchill PDM, keeping drawings and BOMs accurate and compliant. Great fit if you’re early in your career, detail-focused, and want exposure to engineering, manufacturing, and process improvement.

Employer: Venteon (for a leading automotive supplier)

(for a leading automotive supplier) Location: Near Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Competitive (not listed), bonus potential, relocation available

If you have 5+ years in automotive stamping dies and Tool & Die experience, this is a high-impact, hands-on role on the plant floor. You’ll lead new tool launches, troubleshoot dies in press, and drive cost-saving tooling changes with solid pay, benefits, holidays, and vacation.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $64,935 – $110,390/year

Work on advanced defense electronics, focusing on Design for Manufacturability/Test/Cost and transition to production. Ideal if you have a background in product development and manufacturing and want your work to support national defense; US citizenship is required.

Employer: Superior

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (job site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45–$60/hour + overtime eligible

You’ll plan and execute commissioning for electrical building systems, including MOPs, LOTO, and energization for medium and low voltage power distribution. Standout perks: 100% paid health & dental for you and family, 3+ weeks PTO, 401(k) match, HSA contributions, and paid parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Fort Wayne employers are hiring steadily, and experience here can open doors fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.