🚚 Fort Wayne Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fort Wayne’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from the warehouse floor to upper management. If you like keeping products moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Deister Machine Company

Deister Machine Company Location: Fort Wayne, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.59/hour

Why it’s interesting: Family-owned manufacturer (since 1912) with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and even perfect-attendance bonus time off. Hands-on role doing shipping, forklift work, crate prep, and loading trucks on 1st shift.

Employer: Superior Essex

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (supports multiple North American plants)

(supports multiple North American plants) Type: Likely full-time (noted as ongoing role)

Likely full-time (noted as ongoing role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Strategic role owning sourcing, purchasing, and inventory planning for MRO and packaging across several plants. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in manufacturing procurement, ERP/MRP skills, and like data, cost savings, and cross-plant collaboration.

Employer: Daikin Comfort Technologies / Williams Distributing

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Likely full-time (ongoing branch role)

Likely full-time (ongoing branch role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Mix of warehouse work and local delivery driving—forklift, order picking, customer help at the counter, plus backing up as a DOT driver. Good for someone 21+ with a clean driving record, warehouse experience, and okay working in a non-climate-controlled space.

Employer: Ingram Content Group

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,201 – $123,251/year

Why it’s interesting: Lead multiple departments/shifts in a high-volume book distribution center, managing people, quality, and costs. Comes with day-shift focus, strong benefits from day one, generous PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help—ideal if you have 4+ years DC/production experience and have led 25+ employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.