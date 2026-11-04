🚧 Fort Wayne construction jobs with multiple hands-on openings

Fort Wayne’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned pro or ready to grow your skills. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Miracle Contracting, INC

Miracle Contracting, INC Location: Fort Wayne, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $35.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, professional development help

Openings for lead carpenters/remodelers and general laborers. Mix of drywall, paint, carpentry, tile, and more, with flexible hours and bonus programs for motivated crew members who want to grow.

Employer: Glenbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $125,000 per year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: PTO, health, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement plan, Mon–Fri schedule, career growth

For experienced auto body pros with 3+ years in body repair and I-CAR or similar training. You’ll work in a modern shop doing frame work, metal finishing, and panel replacement, with steady hours and strong earning potential.

Employer: Schmucker Quality Construction

Location: Fort Wayne, IN 46835 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid time off

Hands-on role doing small roofing/siding repairs, punch-list items, and warranty calls. Great fit if you have roofing, siding, and framing experience and like a mix of field work and light scheduling/coordination.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often grow fast and remember good applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.