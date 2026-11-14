Fort Washington has some solid part-time food service openings right now, especially if you’re new to the workforce or want flexible hours.

All three roles below are with Acts Retirement-Life Communities at Fort Washington Estates, a senior living community with next-day pay and on-the-job training.

Employer: Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Acts Retirement-Life Communities Location: Fort Washington, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.58 – $18.53/hour (based on skills and experience)

(based on skills and experience) Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed, student-friendly schedules, and you help prepare and serve meals to residents. You’ll set up and clean up the dining room, do some light cooking and food prep, and work closely with the Nutrition Services Manager.

Employer: Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Acts Retirement-Life Communities Location: Fort Washington, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level role where you keep the kitchen running by setting up and breaking down the dish area, running the dish machine, and putting clean items away. Good fit if you like staying busy and don’t mind getting your steps in.

Employer: Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Acts Retirement-Life Communities Location: Fort Washington, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.39 – $15.74/hour (based on skills and experience)

(based on skills and experience) Why it’s worth a look: Great starter job if you enjoy a dining room vibe. You’ll clear tables, reset them, refill water, and keep serving stations stocked so residents and guests have a smooth, friendly meal.

All three roles offer next-day pay, on-the-job training, and access to a broad benefits package (eligibility varies by status), plus they’re open to minors with a work permit.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.