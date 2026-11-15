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🎁 Free Finds Around Fort Washington — Home Goods & Holiday Cheer
There are some nice free items up for grabs around Fort Washington and nearby Oxon Hill. If you’re setting up a home or getting ready for the holidays, these could be a big help.
FREE Elegant Upholstered Headboard + Tall Mirror
Item: Elegant cream-colored tufted headboard with dark wood trim, plus a tall mirror
Condition: Headboard looks beautiful per poster; tall mirror has a minor crack on the wood
Location: Captain's Cove, Fort Washington, MD (exact address not listed; message through Nextdoor)
Pickup details: Both free, must be picked up Sunday 11/15/2026
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice set if you’re updating a bedroom. Be sure you can pick up on the date listed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free – Dual Fuel Gas Fireplace
Item: Dual fuel gas fireplace
Condition: Bought used and never installed; has been stored in a shed and needs work
Location: On the curb at 9500 Potomac Dr., Fort Washington, MD
Pickup details: Curbside pickup; just stop by and grab it if it’s still there
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for someone handy who can clean it up and repair as needed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
7’ 5” Christmas Tree with Pinecones and Lights
Item: 7’ 5” artificial Christmas tree with pinecones and built-in lights
Condition: In great shape and works; comes in 3 sections for assembly
Location: 7900 Esther Drive, Oxon Hill, MD, in front of the garage
Pickup details: First come, first served; no need to knock, just take it if it’s there. Tree is heavy, so bring help if needed
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you want a full-size holiday tree without the cost.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, try to check the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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