There are some nice free items up for grabs around Fort Washington and nearby Oxon Hill. If you’re setting up a home or getting ready for the holidays, these could be a big help.

Item: Elegant cream-colored tufted headboard with dark wood trim, plus a tall mirror

Condition: Headboard looks beautiful per poster; tall mirror has a minor crack on the wood

Location: Captain's Cove, Fort Washington, MD (exact address not listed; message through Nextdoor)

Pickup details: Both free, must be picked up Sunday 11/15/2026

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice set if you’re updating a bedroom. Be sure you can pick up on the date listed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dual fuel gas fireplace

Condition: Bought used and never installed; has been stored in a shed and needs work

Location: On the curb at 9500 Potomac Dr., Fort Washington, MD

Pickup details: Curbside pickup; just stop by and grab it if it’s still there

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for someone handy who can clean it up and repair as needed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 7’ 5” artificial Christmas tree with pinecones and built-in lights

Condition: In great shape and works; comes in 3 sections for assembly

Location: 7900 Esther Drive, Oxon Hill, MD, in front of the garage

Pickup details: First come, first served; no need to knock, just take it if it’s there. Tree is heavy, so bring help if needed

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you want a full-size holiday tree without the cost.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, try to check the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.