Fort Washington has a nice mix of animal care and in‑home care roles right now, with options for both part‑time and full‑time work. If you’re in healthcare or thinking about it, these are worth a look.

Employer: Suveto / Indian Head Animal Hospital

Suveto / Location: Fort Washington, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with dogs and cats in a well‑equipped, small animal hospital just off the Potomac. Good fit if you value quality medicine, surgery, dentistry, and want strong mentoring and growth as an early‑career vet.

Employer: Suveto / Indian Head Animal Hospital

Suveto / Location: Fort Washington, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $150,000+ DOE + production

Full‑time vet role with medical, surgical, and dental work for companion animals. Highlights include sign‑on bonus, no negative accrual, flexible scheduling, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, equity (VSOP), and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Capital City Nurses (Care Advantage, Inc.)

(Care Advantage, Inc.) Location: Fort Washington, MD and nearby ZIPs 20744, 20745, 20749, 20735, 20748, 20792, 20772

and nearby ZIPs Type: Part-time and Full-time available

Salary: Not listed

Provide in‑home care to older adults with a company that’s been serving families for 50 years. Offers quarterly and annual bonuses, referral bonuses, paid training, recognition programs, and flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends).

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.