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🛒 Fort Walton Beach Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Open
Fort Walton Beach has some solid front-line jobs right now, from pizza counters to property management. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with real room to grow.
Customer Service Rep (05166) – Domino's
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Take orders, greet customers with a smile, run the register, and help make pizzas. Good fit if you’re 16+, friendly, and want flexible hours with a busy, team-style job.
Inside Sales and Customer Service Representative – Adaptive Ready Rent
- Employer: Adaptive Ready Rent
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $45,000–$60,000 per year (hourly + commissions)
- Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k) with 100% match up to 6%, paid vacation, monthly commission, potential Christmas bonus
Active counter role at a local equipment rental and sales company. You’ll help customers at the counter and on the phone, handle rentals, learn about tools and mowers, and earn solid commission on top of hourly pay.
Retail / Property Manager – ClearHome Self Storage
- Employer: ClearHome Self Storage
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $34,000–$36,000/year ($17/hr + monthly bonuses)
- Schedule: 36–40 hrs/week, 5 days/week, weekends required
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discount, bonus potential
Lead day-to-day operations at a storage property: customer service, sales, light maintenance, and keeping the site clean and secure. Good for someone organized who wants management experience and clear growth paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedule and exact duties are all there, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.