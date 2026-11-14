📢 New patrol officer joins Fort Walton Beach Police

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department has welcomed a new officer, Scott Sellers, to the team.

Officer Sellers is originally from California and has lived in Florida for about five years. He previously worked for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and also has experience as a corrections officer.

He was officially sworn in by Police Chief Robert Bage during a ceremony on Monday and will be working in the department’s patrol division starting this week.

If you see Officer Sellers out in the community, feel free to say hello and welcome him to the City of Fort Walton Beach.