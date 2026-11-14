Fort Walton Beach healthcare is busy and growing, with options for both travelers and locals. Here are a few solid roles if you want steady hours, good benefits, or a change of pace.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days)

Pay: Estimated $1,802 – $1,994 per week

Highlights: Work in a hospital cath lab with weekly pay, travel packages (housing and meals), and day-one medical, dental, vision, life, and pet insurance. Requires ARRT, AHA BLS, and 1+ year Cath Lab experience; RCIS may be needed.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital)

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital) Location: Ft Walton Bch, FL

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, nights)

Pay: $43.40 – $51.10 per hour

Highlights: Night-shift OR scrub tech role with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with company match, and option for free private furnished housing or tax-free subsidy. Must have 1+ year acute care hospital experience and appropriate certifications.

Employer: MEP Health

Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Fast-paced clinical setting where you’ll operate MRI equipment, focus on patient safety and comfort, and work closely with a care team. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, patient-focused, and confident running MRI procedures.

Employer: HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital

Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Behavioral health intake RN role with strong staffing support, tech tools, and ongoing clinical education. Requires Florida or multistate RN license, AHA BLS, Nonviolent Crisis Intervention, and ADN or diploma (BSN preferred). Offers a robust benefits package including medical, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings in the area, and it’s a good way to get your name in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.