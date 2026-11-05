🏥 Fort Walton Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Fort Walton Beach, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes coordination.

Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week:

Employer: Diana Health

Diana Health Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a modern women’s health practice doing OB/GYN ultrasounds (fetal anatomy, growth scans, pelvic, BPPs, and more). Great fit if you have 2+ years OB/GYN experience and RDMS (OB/Gyn) and want a collaborative, team-based care setting with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid parental leave.

Employer: SWFL Senior Living (Belvedere Commons of Fort Walton Beach)

Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, In-person

Pay: $15.50 – $17.00 per hour

Hands-on role in an assisted living facility helping residents with meds, bathing, dressing, and light housekeeping. Good for someone with previous ALF experience, a flexible schedule, and a caring attitude; offers health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Emerald Coast Center

Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-door role for a long-term care center, coordinating new resident admissions, tours, and paperwork. Ideal if you have healthcare or long-term care admissions experience, know Medicare/Medicaid and insurance verification, and like a mix of office work and family interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer may have related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.