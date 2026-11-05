📅 Free beginner Pilates & meditation at Fort Walton Library

📅 Free Pilates & Meditation at Fort Walton Beach Library

Start your weekend with some gentle movement and mindfulness.

Join a beginner-friendly Mat Pilates class led by Bayside Yoga:

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, Time: 12:30–1:30 PM

Location: Fort Walton Beach Library

Cost: Free

The class mixes Pilates exercises and meditation for a relaxing, energizing midday reset. It’s open to all experience levels.

What to bring:

Your own exercise mat

Water

Registration is required, and space is limited to 25 participants. A waitlist will be available, and more people may be added if space allows.

If you’re looking for a low-cost way to move your body and de-stress on your lunch break, this is a nice option right at the library.