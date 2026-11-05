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Fort Walton Beach

📅 Free beginner Pilates & meditation at Fort Walton Library

6 days ago
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📅 Free Pilates & Meditation at Fort Walton Beach Library

Start your weekend with some gentle movement and mindfulness.

Join a beginner-friendly Mat Pilates class led by Bayside Yoga:

  • Date: Friday, November 6
  • Time: 12:30–1:30 PM
  • Location: Fort Walton Beach Library
  • Cost: Free

The class mixes Pilates exercises and meditation for a relaxing, energizing midday reset. It’s open to all experience levels.

What to bring:

  • Your own exercise mat
  • Water

Registration is required, and space is limited to 25 participants. A waitlist will be available, and more people may be added if space allows.

If you’re looking for a low-cost way to move your body and de-stress on your lunch break, this is a nice option right at the library.

More Info: Pilates at the Library | Okaloosa County Public Li...

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