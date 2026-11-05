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📅 Free beginner Pilates & meditation at Fort Walton Library
📅 Free Pilates & Meditation at Fort Walton Beach Library
Start your weekend with some gentle movement and mindfulness.
Join a beginner-friendly Mat Pilates class led by Bayside Yoga:
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 12:30–1:30 PM
- Location: Fort Walton Beach Library
- Cost: Free
The class mixes Pilates exercises and meditation for a relaxing, energizing midday reset. It’s open to all experience levels.
What to bring:
- Your own exercise mat
- Water
Registration is required, and space is limited to 25 participants. A waitlist will be available, and more people may be added if space allows.
If you’re looking for a low-cost way to move your body and de-stress on your lunch break, this is a nice option right at the library.
More Info: Pilates at the Library | Okaloosa County Public Li...
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