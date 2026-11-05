📅 Free Winter Wonderland toy drive & family event Dec. 4–5

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is hosting its 2026 Winter Wonderland Toy Drive & Community Event on Dec. 4–5, 2026, from 5–8 p.m. at the Destin–Fort Walton Beach Rigdon Center (1958 Lewis Turner Blvd, formerly NWF Fairgrounds).

Enjoy live music, food trucks, holiday crafts, small business vendors, raffles, and photos with Santa. Check out their Christmas village made from recycled pallets decorated in holiday themes.

Admission is FREE. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or pet food donation to receive raffle tickets. Donations support Emerald Coast Toys for Tots and the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society.

If you, your business, or organization want to decorate a pallet or donate raffle items, email Lt. Kendra Stalls at kstalls@fwb.org.