🚌 Fort Walton Beach transportation jobs with multiple openings

Fort Walton Beach has some solid transportation and equipment roles right now, from local concrete runs to big-money OTR work. If you like being on the move (or in the cab of a dozer), these are worth a look.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year; $5,000/week minimum average when working; many earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours instead of regular freight. All miles are paid, fuel price is protected, and there’s a $5,000 driver referral bonus plus company-supported health insurance for owner operators. Passport required for cross-border runs.

Employer: Daher Contracting, Inc.

Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Run dozers, excavators, and wheel loaders on civil construction jobs like site development, grading, and underground utilities. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of experience, care about safety, and want steady work with health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

Employer: Cemex US

Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a concrete mixer, delivering ready-mix to commercial and residential sites while working with dispatch and site crews. You’ll need a CDL A or B, a clean driving record, and the ability to handle chutes and work on uneven terrain in outdoor conditions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles nearby. Share this with a friend who’s looking for their next driving or equipment gig.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.