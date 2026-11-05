🍽️ Fort Valley GA: Multiple Restaurant Manager Roles Hiring Now

Fort Valley’s food scene is busy and growing, and local chains are building up their leadership teams. If you’ve got restaurant or retail experience, there are solid paths here into management.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Fort Valley, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole store: cost controls, inventory, cash, scheduling, and customer service. You’ll lead the crew, keep the shop clean and on-standard, and handle training and daily paperwork. Health insurance starts immediately upon hire, and you’ll get on-the-job training. Must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and able to stand for long periods.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Fort Valley, GA

Type: Full-time/other (management role)

Full-time/other (management role) Salary: Not listed

Help run shifts at a busy pizza store: manage staff, handle customer issues, keep quality and cleanliness high, and jump in on phones, ovens, and the line when needed. You’ll lead 3–30 team members, help with hiring and training, and manage inventory and schedules. Health insurance is offered after one year of full-time work. Must be 18+, able to lift up to 50 lbs, stand for long periods, and work weekends/holidays.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

Location: Fort Valley, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: “Excellent starting salary” (exact amount not listed)

Second-in-command at a high-volume McDonald’s, leading department managers and helping set and hit restaurant goals for quality, service, and cleanliness. This role is built for growth, with paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), disability and life insurance, and education help (tuition assistance, HS diploma, ESL). Ideal for someone 18+ with prior management experience in quick service, hospitality, or retail.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply this week while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.