🛒 Fort Valley, GA Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Fort Valley’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with several chains hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. Good mix of entry-level and step-up management roles.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 536 Vineville St, Fort Valley, GA 31030

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store day-to-day: customer service, stocking, opening/closing, cash deposits, and supervising staff. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and Employee Assistance Program.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Fort Valley, GA

Type: Part-time/other (varied shifts)

Part-time/other (varied shifts) Salary: Not listed

Front-line role taking orders in-store and by phone, helping with food prep, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Must be 16+, able to lift up to 50 lbs, and work nights/weekends; health insurance is offered after one year of full-time employment.

Employer: RaceTrac

RaceTrac Location: Fort Valley, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay with shift-based incentives)

Lead a team on your shift in a busy convenience store: guest service, inventory, cash handling, and training team members. Offers shift incentives, career growth, leadership training, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 401 N Camellia Blvd, Fort Valley, GA 31030

Type: Full-time Assistant Manager

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with hiring, supervising staff, bookkeeping, and keeping the store running smoothly. Includes weekly pay, medical/vision/dental, life insurance, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.