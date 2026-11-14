Healthcare hiring around Fort Thomas, KY is steady right now, with solid options for nurses and rehab pros. Here are a couple of strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Fort Thomas, KY (Cincinnati VA Medical Center – Fort Thomas)

(Cincinnati VA Medical Center – Fort Thomas) Salary: $110,860 – $162,085 per year

Type: Full-time, permanent, supervisory

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (no telework)

Lead a mental health nursing team serving Veterans, with a strong focus on evidence-based care and staff development. This role comes with the full VA Nurse Total Rewards package: federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 50 days of paid time off, and federal health/vision/dental and life insurance.

Employer: Upstream Rehabilitation (Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine)

(Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine) Location: Fort Thomas, KY

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000 (estimated range)

(estimated range) Type: Full-time (part-time and PRN also available)

Outpatient ortho PT role with a clear growth path, strong mentorship, and a monthly clinical bonus that most clinicians qualify for. Perks include student loan repayment assistance, a 100% employer-paid medical premium option, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and in-house residency/fellowship and CEU support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.