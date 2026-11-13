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Fort Thomas
📅 Free Santa photos at Fort Thomas Christmas Walk
11 days ago
📅 Free Santa photos at the Fort Thomas Christmas Walk
Santa is making a stop at the Fort Thomas Christmas Walk and you can get your picture taken with him for free.
Thanks to Marian Sizemore State Farm Insurance & Lori Greis, families can stop by the second floor of the City Building on Sunday, December 6 from 5:30–6:45pm to get a photo with Santa.
Bring the kids, enjoy the Christmas Walk, and head upstairs during that time window to grab your free Santa picture.
More Info: Free Photos with Santa at Fort Thomas Christmas Wa...
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