Fort Thomas healthcare is busy right now, especially around St. Elizabeth’s and long-term acute care. If you’re an RN or RT, there are solid options with strong hourly pay and 12-hour shifts.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Fort Thomas, KY

Type: Full-time / PRN LTAC RN

Schedule: 7:00a–7:00p

7:00a–7:00p Salary: Not listed

Work with long-term acute care patients, handling vents, chest tubes, wound vacs, critical care drips, feeding tubes, and central lines. Good fit if you like complex cases and being a key part of the care team while guiding support staff.

Employer: Select Specialty Hospital – Northern Kentucky

Location: Fort Thomas, KY (inside St. Elizabeth’s Hospital)

Type: Per Diem / PRN

Schedule: 12-hour shifts, day (7a–7p) and night (7p–7a)

12-hour shifts, Salary: $42.00 per hour

Care for critically ill post-ICU patients in a specialty hospital setting. Offers an extensive orientation, chances to move into full-time, and 401(k) eligibility after enough hours. Requires active CRT or RRT, BLS, state license, and ACLS.

Employer: Select Specialty Hospital – Northern Kentucky

Location: Fort Thomas, KY (inside St. Elizabeth’s Hospital)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour day shift (7a–7p)

12-hour Salary: $40.85–$55.00 per hour (based on experience)

Join a critical illness recovery hospital caring for complex post-ICU patients. Highlights include paid BSN scholarships, tuition help, clinical ladder, student debt support, generous PTO, and full benefits for full-time staff.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.