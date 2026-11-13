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🏥 Fort Thomas KY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & RT Openings
Fort Thomas healthcare is busy right now, especially around St. Elizabeth’s and long-term acute care. If you’re an RN or RT, there are solid options with strong hourly pay and 12-hour shifts.
PRN LTAC RN – Long Term Acute Care
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: Fort Thomas, KY
- Type: Full-time / PRN LTAC RN
- Schedule: 7:00a–7:00p
- Salary: Not listed
Work with long-term acute care patients, handling vents, chest tubes, wound vacs, critical care drips, feeding tubes, and central lines. Good fit if you like complex cases and being a key part of the care team while guiding support staff.
Respiratory Therapist (RT) – Per Diem / PRN
- Employer: Select Specialty Hospital – Northern Kentucky
- Location: Fort Thomas, KY (inside St. Elizabeth’s Hospital)
- Type: Per Diem / PRN
- Schedule: 12-hour shifts, day (7a–7p) and night (7p–7a)
- Salary: $42.00 per hour
Care for critically ill post-ICU patients in a specialty hospital setting. Offers an extensive orientation, chances to move into full-time, and 401(k) eligibility after enough hours. Requires active CRT or RRT, BLS, state license, and ACLS.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Full Time
- Employer: Select Specialty Hospital – Northern Kentucky
- Location: Fort Thomas, KY (inside St. Elizabeth’s Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 12-hour day shift (7a–7p)
- Salary: $40.85–$55.00 per hour (based on experience)
Join a critical illness recovery hospital caring for complex post-ICU patients. Highlights include paid BSN scholarships, tuition help, clinical ladder, student debt support, generous PTO, and full benefits for full-time staff.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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