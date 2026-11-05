🍽️ Fort Thomas KY: Multiple Traveler’s Table Kitchen Jobs

Fort Thomas food jobs are looking good right now, especially if you love a busy kitchen and flexible hours. Here are several openings at Traveler’s Table you can jump on today.

Employer: Traveler's Table

Traveler's Table Location: Fort Thomas, KY (in person)

Fort Thomas, KY (in person) Type: Part-time to full-time (expected 25–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time (expected ) Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Work with an Executive Chef on a menu inspired by dishes from around the world. Good fit if you already have cooking experience and want to grow into more kitchen leadership over time.

Employer: Traveler's Table

Traveler's Table Location: Fort Thomas, KY (in person)

Fort Thomas, KY (in person) Type: Part-time or full-time

Part-time or full-time Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour

No restaurant experience needed—just show up on time and work hard. You’ll keep the kitchen clean and can learn basic prep skills that may lead to a prep or line cook role.

Employer: Traveler's Table

Traveler's Table Location: Fort Thomas, KY (in person)

Fort Thomas, KY (in person) Type: Part-time or full-time

Part-time or full-time Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Great for both new and experienced cooks who want to build strong knife skills and learn classic techniques. You’ll handle daily prep and support the line while working with global recipes.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.