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🍽️ Fort Thomas KY: Multiple Traveler’s Table Kitchen Jobs
Fort Thomas food jobs are looking good right now, especially if you love a busy kitchen and flexible hours. Here are several openings at Traveler’s Table you can jump on today.
Line Cook
- Employer: Traveler's Table
- Location: Fort Thomas, KY (in person)
- Type: Part-time to full-time (expected 25–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour
Work with an Executive Chef on a menu inspired by dishes from around the world. Good fit if you already have cooking experience and want to grow into more kitchen leadership over time.
Dishwasher / Kitchen Utility
- Employer: Traveler's Table
- Location: Fort Thomas, KY (in person)
- Type: Part-time or full-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour
No restaurant experience needed—just show up on time and work hard. You’ll keep the kitchen clean and can learn basic prep skills that may lead to a prep or line cook role.
Prep Cook
- Employer: Traveler's Table
- Location: Fort Thomas, KY (in person)
- Type: Part-time or full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour
Great for both new and experienced cooks who want to build strong knife skills and learn classic techniques. You’ll handle daily prep and support the line while working with global recipes.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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