Fort Smith’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, clinics, and home health all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or pharmacy, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (72 hours bi-weekly, 7a–7p or 7p–7a, varied shifts)

Full-time (72 hours bi-weekly, 7a–7p or 7p–7a, varied shifts) Salary: Not listed

Work with older adults in a geriatric behavioral health unit, using your RN skills to deliver safe, compassionate care. Great fit for new grads or experienced RNs who want strong team support and specialty training.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (80 hours bi-weekly, day shift with call)

Full-time (80 hours bi-weekly, day shift with call) Salary: Not listed

Day-shift ultrasound role doing a variety of scans with approved protocols. Ideal if you’re ARDMS certified or registry-eligible and want steady hours plus strong clinical experience.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: PRN nights (listed as full-time in posting)

PRN nights (listed as full-time in posting) Salary: Not listed

Night RN role providing direct patient care and coordinating with an interdisciplinary team. Good match if you like flexible PRN night work and already hold BLS/ACLS.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, days

Full-time, days Salary: Not listed

Day-shift RN on a medical telemetry unit where you also serve as a preceptor for new staff or students. Great if you enjoy teaching, evidence-based practice, and a structured learning environment.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on LPN role providing bedside care under RN/physician direction. Open to new or experienced LPNs, with chances to add IV and other unit-specific certifications.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a stepdown unit, managing staffing, patient flow, and quality of care. Best for RNs with 3–5 years hospital experience who are ready to step into a leadership and mentoring role.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (clinic setting)

Full-time (clinic setting) Salary: Not listed

Outpatient pain management role with regular clinic hours and strong Mercy benefits (medical, PTO, tuition support, retirement match). Good for LPNs or CMAs who like steady schedules and team-based care.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

RN role focused on perioperative and neuro-related procedures, coordinating care before and during surgery. Great if you want OR experience with a wide mix of cases and strong collaboration with surgeons.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons in the OR by managing instruments and maintaining a safe, organized field. Open to non-certified or less-experienced techs in some settings, with preference for formal surgical tech training.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Care for post-anesthesia patients in an outpatient surgery setting, focusing on pain control, safety, and discharge readiness. Good fit if you have med-surg or hospital experience and like fast-paced recovery work.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, nights (7 on / 7 off)

Full-time, nights (7 on / 7 off) Salary: Not listed; eligible for $15,000 sign-on bonus

Night-shift hospital pharmacist role overseeing medication safety, clinical consults, and pharmacy operations. The 7-on/7-off schedule and sign-on bonus make this attractive if you like focused work blocks.

Employer: Optum / LHC Group – Access Home Health

Optum / LHC Group – Access Home Health Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, home health

Full-time, home health Salary: $67,905–$101,857 annual total cash target pay (mix of hourly + per-visit pay)

Provide in-home nursing care, manage OASIS assessments, and coordinate with physicians and families. Good for independent RNs who like flexible days, driving, and building long-term patient relationships.

(Note: A second Optum RN posting has the same role, employer, and pay; it’s not listed separately here.)

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: PRN (listed as full-time in posting)

PRN (listed as full-time in posting) Salary: Not listed

PRN cardiac sonography role performing diagnostic echo studies. Ideal if you hold ARDMS RDCS or CCI RCS and want flexible hours while keeping your cardiac imaging skills sharp.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: PRN (listed as full-time in posting)

PRN (listed as full-time in posting) Salary: Not listed

Provide lactation support for families in the hospital and outpatient settings, plus staff education and community outreach. Great for RNs with CLC certification and a passion for mother–baby care.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

RN role in endoscopy, supporting procedures and recovery while coordinating care across departments. Good match if you like procedure-based nursing and can handle prolonged standing and moderate lifting.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Salary: Not listed

General night-shift RN position providing bedside care, collaborating with the team, and ensuring quality outcomes. Works well for RNs who prefer nights and already have BLS/ACLS.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health) Location: Fort Smith, AR (travel-based events)

Type: Flexible / event-based (listed as full-time)

Flexible / event-based (listed as full-time) Salary: Not listed

Provide mobile dental care to Reserve and National Guard service members at weekend events nationwide. Great if you want mission-driven work with flexible scheduling and malpractice coverage support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.