Fort Smith has a steady mix of security and investigation roles right now, from entry-level patrol to high-clearance defense work. If you’re looking to protect people and solve problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour, weekly pay

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Unarmed mobile patrol at a manufacturing/industrial site. You’ll do routine patrols, monitor access, respond to incidents, and use a tablet/computer for reports. Paid training, career growth paths, and access to health and financial benefits.

Employer: State of Arkansas – Department of Human Services (DAABHS)

Location: Fort Smith, AR (covers Sebastian, Benton, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Washington counties)

(covers Sebastian, Benton, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Washington counties) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $47,397 – $70,148

Posting End Date: November 20, 2026

Investigate and monitor cases for vulnerable adults in APS custody, working closely with law enforcement and other agencies. Role includes extensive travel, on-call duties, and detailed report writing; ideal if you have at least 4 years of investigative experience and want strong state benefits and pension.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $53,900 – $100,100

Defense security role supporting classified programs (including SAP/SCI/DOD collateral). You’ll manage security compliance, clearances, training, and investigations in a highly regulated environment. Requires a current security clearance investigation and ability to obtain/maintain SAP access; comes with robust benefits and potential bonus programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can move into over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.