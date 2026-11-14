Fort Smith’s plants are busy right now, especially in food processing and industrial production. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: Not listed

Hands-on line work on a moving conveyor belt: packing, weighing, trimming, and checking product quality. Expect cold/wet plant conditions, lifting up to 55 lbs, and steady hours; in-person applications at the Simmons Foods Hiring Center, 4900 Rogers Ave, Suite 103-D, Fort Smith, get priority consideration.

Employer: ABB (NEMA Motors Division)

(NEMA Motors Division) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Salary: Not listed

Lead all plant maintenance and reliability programs for ABB’s Fort Smith motor plant, including TPM, preventive and predictive maintenance, and a CMMS (SAP). This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years maintenance experience in manufacturing, strong leadership skills, and interest in driving uptime and continuous improvement.

Employer: OK Foods / Bachoco USA

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (start between 5:00–7:30 am , rotating)

Full-time, 1st shift (start between , rotating) Pay: $16.75/hour + $1/hour weekly attendance incentive

Entry-level quality role in a further processing plant, checking finished chicken products for specs, food safety, and HACCP/GMP/SSOP rules. Requires a high school diploma or GED, comfort in cold/wet, loud plant conditions, and offers benefits, 401(k), paid holidays, and raises at 30 & 90 days.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—these factory roles tend to fill fast. Save the links, update your resume, and get your application in this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.