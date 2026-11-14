Fort Smith’s transportation scene is heating up, especially around Ebbing Field and local community services. If you like working with aircraft or helping people get where they need to go, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Smith, AR (Ebbing Field)

(Ebbing Field) Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 – $46.44/hour

Hands-on role keeping F-35 wheels, tires, and brakes safe and flight-ready. You’ll inspect, repair, and track parts in the maintenance system, with chances to mentor junior techs and work flexible shifts. U.S. citizenship and at least an interim Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Smith, AR (Ebbing Field)

(Ebbing Field) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,200 – $121,200/year

Lead aircraft maintenance operations for F-35 training, release jets as safe for flight, and supervise a mixed team of military and civilian techs. Good fit if you have 6+ years fighter aircraft maintenance (1+ year F-35) and want leadership responsibility plus potential travel. U.S. citizenship and Secret clearance (interim to start) required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Smith, AR (Ebbing Field)

(Ebbing Field) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,200 – $121,200/year

Plan and manage weekly and monthly flying and maintenance schedules for the F-35 fleet. You’ll work in the maintenance systems, track inspections and mods, and support multiple shifts. Ideal if you have aircraft scheduling/records and maintenance systems experience and can hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: WACGC (Western Arkansas Counseling & Guidance Center)

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week, Mon–Fri)

Salary: $12.00/hour

Drive clients for a community mental health center and help keep the van clean and safe. Good for someone friendly and patient who wants steady weekday hours; high school diploma, background check, and drug screen required, with paid training in CPR and mental health skills after hire.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Fort Smith employers often keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.