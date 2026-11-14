undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Fort Smith transportation jobs with multiple openings, up to $121K
Fort Smith’s transportation scene is heating up, especially around Ebbing Field and local community services. If you like working with aircraft or helping people get where they need to go, these roles are worth a look.
Aircraft Mechanic (Tire & Wheel), F-35 – Level 3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Smith, AR (Ebbing Field)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.00 – $46.44/hour
Hands-on role keeping F-35 wheels, tires, and brakes safe and flight-ready. You’ll inspect, repair, and track parts in the maintenance system, with chances to mentor junior techs and work flexible shifts. U.S. citizenship and at least an interim Secret clearance are required.
Sys Engr – Field Tech Support Supervisor – L3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Smith, AR (Ebbing Field)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,200 – $121,200/year
Lead aircraft maintenance operations for F-35 training, release jets as safe for flight, and supervise a mixed team of military and civilian techs. Good fit if you have 6+ years fighter aircraft maintenance (1+ year F-35) and want leadership responsibility plus potential travel. U.S. citizenship and Secret clearance (interim to start) required.
Aircraft Scheduling Analyst Sr – E3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Fort Smith, AR (Ebbing Field)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,200 – $121,200/year
Plan and manage weekly and monthly flying and maintenance schedules for the F-35 fleet. You’ll work in the maintenance systems, track inspections and mods, and support multiple shifts. Ideal if you have aircraft scheduling/records and maintenance systems experience and can hold a Secret clearance.
PRN/Part-Time Van Driver
- Employer: WACGC (Western Arkansas Counseling & Guidance Center)
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week, Mon–Fri)
- Salary: $12.00/hour
Drive clients for a community mental health center and help keep the van clean and safe. Good for someone friendly and patient who wants steady weekday hours; high school diploma, background check, and drug screen required, with paid training in CPR and mental health skills after hire.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Fort Smith employers often keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.