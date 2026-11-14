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Fort Smith
🏥 Fort Smith AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Clinical Roles
12 days ago
Fort Smith’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for nurses and allied health pros. If you’re ready for a change, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.
Medical Sonographer I – Ultrasound (Day Shift)
- Employer: Baptist Health
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time (80 hours bi-weekly, 12-hour day shifts)
- Highlights: Work in the Ultrasound department creating diagnostic images while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Great fit if you’re ARDMS certified or registry-eligible and want steady day shifts.
Physician – Cardiac & Thoracic Surgeon
- Employer: St. Anthony's Medical Center (Mercy Hospital Fort Smith)
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Join an established CVT surgery team with dedicated CV ORs, accredited programs, and competitive income guarantee plus recruitment incentives, day-one benefits, and PSLF eligibility.
Emergency Department Nursing Director
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Lead a fast-paced ED, drive quality, safety, and trauma readiness, and manage a high-performing team. Ideal for RNs with 3–5 years leadership and strong emergency/trauma background.
Registered Nurse – Med Surg ICU
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Direct care for complex ICU/med-surg patients while coordinating with other departments. Requires RN license and BLS (AHA); good for nurses who like high-acuity, team-based care.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Room
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: ER/ICU role in an expanded, high-acuity unit, caring for a wide range of emergencies. Compact-friendly RN license, BLS, and ER experience preferred.
Charge RN – Medical 4 (Days)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Day-shift charge nurse role leading staffing, admissions, and discharges while still providing bedside care. Great step up if you have RN experience and want more leadership.
Registered Nurse – Medical
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Care for adult med-surg patients with neuro, renal, and urology needs, including stroke, seizures, and dialysis access. Requires RN license, BLS, and ACLS.
Registered Nurse – Medical ICU (Nights)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time (Nights)
- Highlights: Night-shift ICU role focused on complex, critically ill patients. Needs RN license and BLS (AHA); good for night owls who like focused, high-acuity care.
Registered Nurse – ICU Stepdown (Nights)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time (Nights)
- Highlights: Stepdown unit caring for cardiac and neurosurgical patients, managing drips, chest tubes, and post-op monitoring. Requires RN license, BLS, and ACLS.
Registered Nurse – Labor and Birth (Nights)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time (Nights)
- Highlights: L&D role supporting moms and babies through labor and delivery. Needs RN license, BLS, and may require NRP/other unit-specific certs.
Registered Nurse – Surgical ICU
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Surgical ICU position in an expanded ED/ICU environment, using critical and emergency care skills. Requires RN license, BLS, and at least 1 year experience preferred.
Physical Therapist – Home Health
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Home health PT role with adult and geriatric patients, supervising PTAs and techs. Requires state PT license, BLS, and comfort with field-based care.
RN – Hospice (PRN)
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: PRN
- Highlights: Provide skilled hospice care in patients’ homes, focusing on comfort, pain management, and end-of-life support. Requires RN license, CPR, and a valid driver’s license.
Inpatient Care Manager / Care Coordinator
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Coordinate inpatient care from admission to discharge, focusing on safe transitions and complex medical/psychosocial needs. Great for clinicians who enjoy care planning and teamwork.
Graduate Registered Nurse Residency
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Structured RN residency for new grads with preceptorship and classroom learning. Build confidence in assessments, meds, and EHR documentation.
Operating Room Nurse Supervisor
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Lead the main OR, supervise perioperative nurses, and partner with surgeons and anesthesia. Good fit for experienced OR RNs ready for a supervisor role.
Registered Nurse – Postoperative Care
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Focus on post-op patients, pain control, and monitoring after anesthesia. Requires strong assessment skills and attention to safety and infection control.
Registered Nurse – Clinic/General Practice
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Provide patient-centered clinic care, manage meds, and educate patients and families. Great if you like steady hours and relationship-based nursing.
Nurse Resident – New Grad Program
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: New grad RN residency with rotations through core areas, mentorship, and classroom time. Ideal if you want a strong start in behavioral health and med-surg basics.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Perform high-quality MRI exams while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Great for experienced MRI techs who like protocol-driven work and close teamwork with radiologists.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and internal transfers once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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