Fort Smith’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for nurses and allied health pros. If you’re ready for a change, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (80 hours bi-weekly, 12-hour day shifts)

(80 hours bi-weekly, 12-hour day shifts) Highlights: Work in the Ultrasound department creating diagnostic images while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Great fit if you’re ARDMS certified or registry-eligible and want steady day shifts.

Employer: St. Anthony's Medical Center (Mercy Hospital Fort Smith)

St. Anthony's Medical Center (Mercy Hospital Fort Smith) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Join an established CVT surgery team with dedicated CV ORs, accredited programs, and competitive income guarantee plus recruitment incentives, day-one benefits, and PSLF eligibility.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Lead a fast-paced ED, drive quality, safety, and trauma readiness, and manage a high-performing team. Ideal for RNs with 3–5 years leadership and strong emergency/trauma background.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Direct care for complex ICU/med-surg patients while coordinating with other departments. Requires RN license and BLS (AHA); good for nurses who like high-acuity, team-based care.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: ER/ICU role in an expanded, high-acuity unit, caring for a wide range of emergencies. Compact-friendly RN license, BLS, and ER experience preferred.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Day-shift charge nurse role leading staffing, admissions, and discharges while still providing bedside care. Great step up if you have RN experience and want more leadership.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Care for adult med-surg patients with neuro, renal, and urology needs, including stroke, seizures, and dialysis access. Requires RN license, BLS, and ACLS.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (Nights)

Highlights: Night-shift ICU role focused on complex, critically ill patients. Needs RN license and BLS (AHA); good for night owls who like focused, high-acuity care.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (Nights)

Highlights: Stepdown unit caring for cardiac and neurosurgical patients, managing drips, chest tubes, and post-op monitoring. Requires RN license, BLS, and ACLS.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (Nights)

Highlights: L&D role supporting moms and babies through labor and delivery. Needs RN license, BLS, and may require NRP/other unit-specific certs.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Surgical ICU position in an expanded ED/ICU environment, using critical and emergency care skills. Requires RN license, BLS, and at least 1 year experience preferred.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Home health PT role with adult and geriatric patients, supervising PTAs and techs. Requires state PT license, BLS, and comfort with field-based care.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: PRN

Highlights: Provide skilled hospice care in patients’ homes, focusing on comfort, pain management, and end-of-life support. Requires RN license, CPR, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

CARIN Alliance Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Coordinate inpatient care from admission to discharge, focusing on safe transitions and complex medical/psychosocial needs. Great for clinicians who enjoy care planning and teamwork.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Structured RN residency for new grads with preceptorship and classroom learning. Build confidence in assessments, meds, and EHR documentation.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Lead the main OR, supervise perioperative nurses, and partner with surgeons and anesthesia. Good fit for experienced OR RNs ready for a supervisor role.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Focus on post-op patients, pain control, and monitoring after anesthesia. Requires strong assessment skills and attention to safety and infection control.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Provide patient-centered clinic care, manage meds, and educate patients and families. Great if you like steady hours and relationship-based nursing.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: New grad RN residency with rotations through core areas, mentorship, and classroom time. Ideal if you want a strong start in behavioral health and med-surg basics.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Perform high-quality MRI exams while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Great for experienced MRI techs who like protocol-driven work and close teamwork with radiologists.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and internal transfers once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.