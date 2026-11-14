Fort Smith’s food scene is busy right now, from hospitals to big-box stores to pizza shops and senior living. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #388, 2100 N 62nd St, Fort Smith, AR

Pay: $16 – $29/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

plus possible and performance incentives Type: Part-time, mid-shift and closing

Prep deli and bakery items, stock the sales floor, and help customers at the counter while keeping food safety standards high. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time and full-time associates.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare

Location: Mercy Health Fort Smith, 7301 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR

Pay: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time and part-time, schedule varies

Hospital food service role where you prep, serve, and store food safely while keeping work areas clean and organized. Offers benefits like retirement plan, shopping discounts, health and wellness programs, and for full-time staff, medical, dental, vision, life, disability, FSAs, and EAP.

Employer: Provincial Senior Living (Discovery Senior Living family)

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (exact rate not listed) Type: Part-time

Serve meals to senior residents for weekday lunch/dinner and weekend breakfast/lunch in a calm, community setting. Perks can include early access to wages, flexible schedules, PTO and holidays (full-time), health benefits (full-time), 401(k) with match, paid training, meals, uniforms, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 4100 Brooken Hill Dr, Fort Smith, AR

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead store shifts at the world’s largest pizza company, handling staffing, customer service, cash and inventory control, and store image. On-the-job training is provided, and there’s a clear path to general manager and even franchise owner for strong performers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and offer different shifts and roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.