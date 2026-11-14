Fort Smith has some solid front-line jobs right now, from busy retail floors to a medical front desk. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (average 30+ hours/week )

(average ) Pay: $18.00/hour starting, scheduled increases up to $20.00/hour by Year 5

Hands-on role where you do a bit of everything: stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 45 lbs, and want strong benefits (401k match, health, paid time off, and paid parental leave for full-time staff).

Employer: Mercy

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front desk role as the first face patients see at a Mercy clinic. You’ll check people in, handle scheduling and paperwork, and keep things moving smoothly—great if you have strong communication skills and want healthcare experience with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and retirement match.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.50 – $25.85/hour + monthly bonus

Leadership role for someone with recent retail management or lead experience. You’ll coach the team, keep shelves stocked and priced right, and act as Leader on Duty—with a clear path to promotion, paid time off, 401k with match, and health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good front-line jobs in Fort Smith get picked up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.