Fort Smith’s engineering scene is busy right now, from defense to motors to big data center builds. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving hard problems, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25.00 – $46.44/hour

Keep the F‑35 fleet flight‑ready by inspecting, repairing, and rebuilding wheels, tires, hubs, and brakes. Role is hands-on, physical, and requires U.S. citizenship plus at least an interim Secret clearance to start; strong mechanical/tire background and comfort with shift work are key.

Employer: ABB

Location: Fort Smith, AR (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead advanced electric motor design and prototyping for ABB’s NEMA Motors Division, taking concepts through to production-ready solutions. Best for an engineer with 8+ years of motor experience, strong design tools (FEA, AutoCAD, SolidWorks), and a desire to drive new technology.

Employer: Michels Corporation / Mi‑Tech Services, Inc.

Location: Listed in Fort Smith, AR (project-based, heavy travel to sites like WI, MO, TX)

Listed in (project-based, heavy travel to sites like WI, MO, TX) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead BIM/VDC on large, complex construction projects, including a major data center build. You’ll manage multi-discipline models, coordinate 20–30 technicians, and build in-house BIM standards—ideal for someone with 8–10+ years BIM/VDC and 3+ years leadership experience.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.