Fort Smith has some solid options right now if you love the outdoors, trees, or sustainability work. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Rheem Manufacturing Company

Rheem Manufacturing Company Location: Fort Smith, AR (hybrid, Mon–Thu in office, Fri remote)

(hybrid, Mon–Thu in office, Fri remote) Salary: $71,172 – $113,940

Type: Full-time

Help drive Rheem’s global Zero Waste to Landfill and carbon reduction goals while tracking sustainability metrics across plants worldwide. Great fit if you have 3+ years in sustainability or environmental/engineering roles and want a well-paid, data-heavy job with big impact.

Employer: Conservation Legacy – Stewards Individual Placements

Conservation Legacy – Stewards Individual Placements Location: Hot Springs National Park, AR (listed under Fort Smith area)

(listed under Fort Smith area) Living Allowance: $700/week + $200/week housing support if housing not provided

+ if housing not provided Type: AmeriCorps, 50-week term (1700 hours)

Serve with the National Park Service building and running volunteer programs at Hot Springs National Park. Good for ages 18–30 (35 for veterans) who want hands-on experience in parks, community outreach, and environmental education, plus an education award at the end.

Employer: Davey Tree Surgery Co.

Location: Fort Smith, AR (and nearby OK areas)

(and nearby OK areas) Type: Full-time, permanent, on-site

Outdoor, physical work doing tree trimming and removal for utility lines, using lifts, chippers, and climbing systems. Comes with paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with match, health plan, and gear provided, plus lots of room to move up if you like the tree care field.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.