Fort Smith has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from flexible student‑friendly gigs to serious six‑figure commission jobs.

Here are several solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: 4 Star General Contracting, Inc.

4 Star General Contracting, Inc. Location: Fort Smith, AR (in person)

Type: Full-time, commission with draw

Pay: $125,000 – $200,000+/year (uncapped commission; top reps can earn more in year two and beyond)

High-ticket commercial roofing sales with no roofing experience required (they train you). You’ll run longer sales cycles, build your own book of business, and earn big commissions if you already have outside sales experience and like relationship-based selling.

Employer: Cintas (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, B2B outside sales

Pay: Salary + monthly commission + quarterly bonus (exact numbers not listed)

Business-to-business role selling facility services (uniforms, cleaning, safety, etc.). Comes with base salary, unlimited commission, car allowance, strong benefits, and formal sales training, plus clear paths for promotion if you want a long-term sales career.

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Location: Fort Smith, AR (listed as remote-friendly for students)

(listed as remote-friendly for students) Type: Full-time, commission-based

Pay: Commission only (no base listed)

Great for college students, interns, and recent grads wanting real experience in finance and sales. You’ll work provided leads (no cold calling), get free training and mentorship, and can fit the schedule around classes.

Employer: Vector Marketing (Cutco)

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: $24.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Entry-level role selling Cutco products through one-on-one appointments. No experience needed, training is provided, and you can build a schedule around school, another job, or family—good if you just want extra income with a guaranteed base.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.