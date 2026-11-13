Fort Smith has a nice mix of school and healthcare education jobs right now. If you like helping others learn, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support onboarding and ongoing training for critical care nurses and clinical staff. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN who enjoys teaching, mentoring, and using evidence-based practice to improve patient care. Mercy highlights strong benefits from day one, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for eligible staff.

Employer: Fort Smith Public Schools

Location: Fort Smith, AR (Morrison Elementary School)

(Morrison Elementary School) Type: Full-time, 190-day contract

Salary: Not listed

Help run the school library/media center: shelving books, helping students find materials, checking items in and out, and supporting the Media Specialist with displays, book fairs, and basic tech tasks. Requires a high school diploma, strong computer skills, and good people skills. If you saw this on a job board, the district asks you to apply through https://fortsmithschools.schoolspring.com/.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—local leads like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.