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🚌 Fort Smith AR Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & OTR Roles
Fort Smith has a nice mix of driving and rider roles right now, from local parts runs to big‑money OTR gigs and child transport support.
Here are several transportation openings worth a look this week:
Delivery Specialist – Hub (Full-Time)
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a company vehicle on a set city route, delivering parts between O’Reilly stores and the distribution center. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, have a clean driving record, and like steady local work with benefits and growth potential.
Delivery Specialist – Hub (Part-Time)
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same core duties as the full‑time role—safe local deliveries, route paperwork, and basic vehicle checks—but with part‑time hours. Great if you want extra income or a flexible schedule; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Fort Smith, AR (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team focus)
- Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, guaranteed $5,000/week worked
Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—high‑earning OTR work that’s different from typical freight. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, insurance and tolls covered while under dispatch; passport required.
Van Rider
- Employer: Kids Unlimited Learning Academy / Miracle Kids Success Academy
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned in description)
- Salary: Not listed
Ride along on vans to help young children travel safely to and from the academy. No experience needed—just patience, reliability, and a heart for kids with developmental delays and disabilities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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