🚌 Fort Smith AR Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & OTR Roles

Fort Smith has a nice mix of driving and rider roles right now, from local parts runs to big‑money OTR gigs and child transport support.

Here are several transportation openings worth a look this week:

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle on a set city route, delivering parts between O’Reilly stores and the distribution center. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, have a clean driving record, and like steady local work with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the full‑time role—safe local deliveries, route paperwork, and basic vehicle checks—but with part‑time hours. Great if you want extra income or a flexible schedule; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Fort Smith, AR (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team focus)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, guaranteed $5,000/week worked

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—high‑earning OTR work that’s different from typical freight. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, insurance and tolls covered while under dispatch; passport required.

Employer: Kids Unlimited Learning Academy / Miracle Kids Success Academy

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned in description)

Salary: Not listed

Ride along on vans to help young children travel safely to and from the academy. No experience needed—just patience, reliability, and a heart for kids with developmental delays and disabilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.