🏥 Fort Smith Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Home Health & Clinic Roles

Fort Smith’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in home health and hospice. If you like one‑on‑one care and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Optum / Access Home Health (LHC Group)

Optum / Access Home Health (LHC Group) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,564 – $69,846/year (about $22.39 – $33.58/hour, plus per‑visit pay)

Home health LPN role providing skilled nursing care in patients’ homes. Mix of hourly and per‑visit pay, with a wide benefits package and room to grow within the Optum/UnitedHealth Group family.

Employer: Mercy – Fort Smith

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home health PT position working with adult and geriatric patients. You’ll do in‑home assessments and treatments, with strong support, solid benefits, and growth opportunities through Mercy.

Employer: Optum / Heart of Hospice (LHC Group)

Optum / Heart of Hospice (LHC Group) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35.00 – $39.00/hour

Night and weekend hospice RN role focused on triage and crisis visits after regular hours. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure and want to support patients and families at home during critical moments.

Employer: Optum / Heart of Hospice (LHC Group)

Optum / Heart of Hospice (LHC Group) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $22.60/hour

Hands‑on aide role helping with bathing, dressing, light housekeeping, and errands so clients can stay safely at home. Great for CNAs who like building long‑term relationships with patients.

Employer: River Valley Smile Center

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience)

Chairside dental assistant role, Monday–Friday with no weekends. Offers 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discount, and steady hours if you have at least 2 years of dental assisting and X‑ray certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.