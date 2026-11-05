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🚔 Fort Smith public safety jobs with multiple security roles
Fort Smith has a steady need for security pros right now, with flexible hours and weekly pay on the table. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.
Security Officer – Part Time Access Monitoring
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour + weekly pay
Evening shifts (Wed–Fri, 4:00 PM–12:30 AM) doing patrols and access monitoring at a commercial real estate site. Good fit if you have 1+ year of security experience, like a set schedule, and want paid training, career growth options, and access to extra shifts through their Claim-a-Shift platform.
Security Officer – Flex Driver Shift Relief
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Fort Smith, AR (branch flex role; assignments noted as Little Rock, AR)
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.79/hour + weekly pay
Branch flex officer role with changing sites, shifts, and duties—great if you’re adaptable, have a valid driver’s license, and want steady hours plus benefits. You’ll patrol on foot or in a vehicle, respond to incidents, write reports, and can pick up extra shifts using their self-scheduling tools.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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