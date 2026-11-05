🏥 Fort Smith Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Fort Smith’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and rehab centers are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or pharmacy, there are several solid options here, from travel contracts to steady local roles.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Internship / very low hours (0.01 FTE)

Shift: Varies; floating within 30 miles of home campus

This RN role supports the Emergency Department resource team, using your critical thinking in fast‑paced settings. Great if you already have 18+ months RN experience and want ED exposure while staying flexible.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (80 hrs bi-weekly)

Shift: Nights, 7p–7a, 12‑hr rotating

Work in the CT Scan department, performing a variety of CT procedures and providing quality images for diagnosis. Ideal if you’re ARRT(CT) or NMTCB(CT) certified with an Arkansas license and want steady night shifts.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Provide evidence‑based PT with full evaluations, treatment planning, and EMR documentation. Good fit if you’re a licensed PT who enjoys manual therapy, functional training, and close teamwork with other rehab pros.

Employer: Mercy (Fort Smith)

Mercy (Fort Smith) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Care for moms and babies on the night shift using the full nursing process. Requires an RN license and BLS, with additional certifications (like NRP or fetal monitoring) depending on unit needs—plus Mercy’s benefits and tuition support for 32+ hrs/pay period.

Employer: Mercy (Fort Smith)

Mercy (Fort Smith) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Support a retail pharmacy team with preparing and dispensing meds under pharmacist supervision. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, can register with the State Board of Pharmacy, and want hands‑on experience with automation and dispensing tech.

Employer: Host Healthcare

Host Healthcare Location: Fort Smith, AR (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,739 per week (estimated)

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

Take a 13‑week RT contract with strong travel‑style perks: day‑1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, license reimbursement, and more. Best for Respiratory Therapists who like night shifts and travel flexibility.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,835 per week (estimated)

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

Work Med Surg/Tele nights with a national travel agency offering day‑1 benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, paid housing, and license reimbursement. Great if you want high pay plus adventure without giving up support.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Fort Smith, AR (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,700 per week (estimated)

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

MICU travel role for RNs with 2+ years ICU experience plus ACLS and BLS. You’ll get the usual Medical Solutions perks—day‑1 medical, housing options, and reimbursements—while working in a high‑acuity ICU.

Employer: Mercy (Fort Smith)

Mercy (Fort Smith) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Day‑shift RN role on a Labor & Birth unit, coordinating care across departments and supporting families through delivery. Requires RN license, BLS, and possibly ACLS/NRP/other unit‑specific certs, with strong benefits and retirement match.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (80 hrs bi-weekly)

Schedule: 7a–7p, Monday–Sunday, every other week

Provide direct patient care, manage common conditions, and stabilize emergencies in a hospital‑based internal medicine setting. Requires MD or DO license in Arkansas; board certification preferred.

Employer: Spectrum Connections Arkansas (Spectrum Connections LLC)

Location: Fort Smith, AR (On‑site)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (W‑2)

Compensation: $60/hr billable; $30/hr for 4 non‑billable hrs/week; extra pay per ADOS eval

Join a child‑led, autism‑focused practice with a 4‑day work week (Mon–Thu) and no productivity quotas. Perfect for SLPs who love play‑based therapy, neurodiversity‑affirming care, and flexible hours.

Employer: i4 Search Group Healthcare Recruiting

i4 Search Group Healthcare Recruiting Location: Fort Smith, AR (2 skilled nursing facilities)

Type: Part-time (2 days/week)

Salary: $44,000–$52,000/year + $5,000 sign‑on bonus

Provide specialized wound care in skilled nursing and long‑term care, with autonomy and a weekday, 2‑day schedule. Great for NPs with wound care experience seeking work‑life balance plus malpractice coverage and CE support.

Employer: Mercy (Fort Smith)

Mercy (Fort Smith) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: PRN / Part-time

Join Mercy Fort Smith’s newly expanded ER and ICU as a PRN ER RN. Ideal if you have ED experience, an RN license, BLS (plus ACLS/ENPC/TNCC etc. as needed), and want flexible shifts in a high‑volume emergency setting.

Employer: Mercy (Fort Smith)

Mercy (Fort Smith) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (weekend-focused)

Work weekend night shifts in a MedSurg ICU, caring for high‑acuity patients. Good for RNs who prefer compressed weekend schedules, have BLS and other ICU‑related certs, and want Mercy’s benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Mercy (Fort Smith)

Mercy (Fort Smith) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, weekend nights

Care for orthopedic and general surgical patients on a 26‑bed unit with a 6:1 nurse‑to‑patient ratio. Great for LPNs who want post‑op experience (wound vacs, drains, traction) and prefer weekend night shifts.

Employer: Mercy (Fort Smith)

Mercy (Fort Smith) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, weekend nights

Support ICU care as an LPN under RN/physician supervision, with a focus on complex surgical patients. Open to new or experienced LPNs with BLS and willingness to complete LPN‑IV certification within 3 months if needed.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Provide hands‑on rehab nursing care, monitoring vitals and supporting patients through recovery. Encompass offers day‑1 benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and stock purchase plan, ideal if you want a supportive rehab environment.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Lead the hospital pharmacy department, oversee operations, and provide direct clinical pharmacy care. Best for a licensed pharmacist with 2+ years supervisory experience who wants leadership plus strong day‑1 benefits.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

This is another posting for the same Encompass Health LPN role, with similar details and benefits. Use this link if you prefer applying via Indeed.

Employer: Community Clinic

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Support a primary care clinic with vitals, rooming patients, specimen collection, and EMR documentation. Great entry‑level role if you have a high school diploma, with bonus points for CMA/RMA and pediatric or admin experience—plus health, vision, dental, 403(b) with 5% employer contribution, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh—Fort Smith healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.