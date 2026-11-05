🛒 Fort Smith AR Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Fort Smith’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to local favorites. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time, full-time, and seasonal roles open.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Fort Smith, AR (Central Mall)

Type: Temporary, Full-Time (seasonal)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Santa photo set and manage a seasonal team creating holiday memories for families. Great fit if you want leadership experience in a fun, fast-paced setting with same-day pay options and unique holiday perks.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Fort Smith, AR (Central Mall)

Type: Part-Time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Support the Local Manager, help run daily photo operations, and keep guests happy during Santa visits. Good for someone who wants flexible hours, some leadership responsibility, and a short but busy holiday season.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Help customers find what they need for home projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Comes with health benefits options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1620 Grand Avenue, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Type: Part-Time (listed as part time in description)

(listed as part time in description) Salary: Not listed

Run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Good entry-level role if you want steady hours, physical work, and access to benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance.

Employer: Sam's Furniture

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Sales earnings expected around $70,000 – $150,000

Work with guests to find the right furniture, build relationships, and close sales at a fast-growing furniture store. Strong fit if you have sales experience, love talking with people, and want high earning potential plus benefits and paid holidays.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #2744

Location: 4900 Rogers Ave Ste 101J, Fort Smith, AR 72903

Type: Part-Time (mid-shift, closing)

Salary: $14 – $27 per hour + possible premiums and incentives

Help customers on the sales floor, keep shelves stocked, and support store operations. Includes access to health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Pittsburgh Paints

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Not listed (regular store hours, likely full-time or near full-time)

Not listed (regular store hours, likely full-time or near full-time) Salary: Starting at $16/hour

Help retail and contractor customers with paint selection, color matching, and orders in a weekday-focused schedule (Sundays off). Role includes some lifting and occasional deliveries, plus access to health, dental, 401(k), and paid time off.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.