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Fort Smith
🛒 Fort Smith AR Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs
3 days ago
Fort Smith’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to local favorites. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time, full-time, and seasonal roles open.
Seasonal Holiday Retail Manager – Central Mall Fort Smith
- Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
- Location: Fort Smith, AR (Central Mall)
- Type: Temporary, Full-Time (seasonal)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Santa photo set and manage a seasonal team creating holiday memories for families. Great fit if you want leadership experience in a fun, fast-paced setting with same-day pay options and unique holiday perks.
Seasonal Holiday Retail Assistant Manager – Central Mall Fort Smith
- Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
- Location: Fort Smith, AR (Central Mall)
- Type: Part-Time, Seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Local Manager, help run daily photo operations, and keep guests happy during Santa visits. Good for someone who wants flexible hours, some leadership responsibility, and a short but busy holiday season.
Retail Sales – Part Time
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Part-Time
- Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location
Help customers find what they need for home projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Comes with health benefits options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
Customer Service Associate I
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1620 Grand Avenue, Fort Smith, AR 72901
- Type: Part-Time (listed as part time in description)
- Salary: Not listed
Run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Good entry-level role if you want steady hours, physical work, and access to benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance.
Retail Sales Associate – Fort Smith
- Employer: Sam's Furniture
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Sales earnings expected around $70,000 – $150,000
Work with guests to find the right furniture, build relationships, and close sales at a fast-growing furniture store. Strong fit if you have sales experience, love talking with people, and want high earning potential plus benefits and paid holidays.
Salesfloor Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #2744
- Location: 4900 Rogers Ave Ste 101J, Fort Smith, AR 72903
- Type: Part-Time (mid-shift, closing)
- Salary: $14 – $27 per hour + possible premiums and incentives
Help customers on the sales floor, keep shelves stocked, and support store operations. Includes access to health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Store Sales Associate
- Employer: Pittsburgh Paints
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Not listed (regular store hours, likely full-time or near full-time)
- Salary: Starting at $16/hour
Help retail and contractor customers with paint selection, color matching, and orders in a weekday-focused schedule (Sundays off). Role includes some lifting and occasional deliveries, plus access to health, dental, 401(k), and paid time off.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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