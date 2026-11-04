📋 Fort Smith admin jobs with multiple front desk roles

Fort Smith has some solid office and front desk roles open right now, from healthcare to auto and trade schools. Good mix of full-time benefits and flexible part-time hours.

Employer: Community Clinic

Community Clinic Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a busy primary care clinic, greeting patients, checking them in, updating records, taking payments, and scheduling visits. Good fit if you’re organized, like helping people, and can handle a fast pace. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 403(b) with 5% employer contribution, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: America's Car-Mart

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Salary: Hourly, not listed

Lead the office side of a car dealership, handling cash, accounts payable, and general admin while working with customers. Great if you have business office or dealership experience and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and PTO.

Employer: American Welding Laboratories

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Part-time (~25 hours/week, in person)

Salary: From $14.00/hour

Be the welcoming face at a welding training facility, answering phones, greeting students and parents, and doing light data entry (grades, attendance, time clock edits). Nice option if you want steady part-time hours and enjoy a school-like setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.