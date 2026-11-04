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🍽️ Fort Smith Food Service Jobs with Multiple Management Roles
Fort Smith’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. Here are a few solid options if you want to grow in restaurants or grab steady hours.
To Go Specialist – Cheddar’s (Darden)
- Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Variable by location plus tips
Take and pack to-go orders, keep the pickup area clean, and help guests get hot, accurate food on time. Good fit if you like talking with people, want weekly pay, flexible schedules, and enjoy perks like meal discounts and room to grow.
General Manager – Domino’s, 4421 Grand Ave (09624)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
Lead the whole store: staffing, daily operations, and making sure everything meets Domino’s standards. This is a strong step if you already know food service and want full responsibility for a busy pizza shop.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s, 4421 Grand Ave (09624)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time
Support the store manager with training, staffing, and day-to-day operations. Great if you’re ready to move into leadership but still want guidance from a more experienced manager.
Assistant Manager (Night) – Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy
- Employer: Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores
- Location: Fort Smith, AR
- Type: Full-time, nights (2:00 pm – close)
- Pay: $18.50–$19.00/hour (about $55,500–$58,000/year)
Night-shift assistant manager role overseeing food service, grocery, and fountain sales with an expected 45-hour work week. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, bonuses, and product discounts; they’re looking for someone 21+ with about 2 years of management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good shifts and management spots go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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