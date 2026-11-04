🏭 Fort Smith Manufacturing: Multiple Plant & Production Jobs

Fort Smith’s plants are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like working with equipment, staying active, and being part of a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

This role rotates between packing, weighing, styling, and grading poultry products on a moving line. Expect fast-paced work, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in cold or hot plant areas with full PPE.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the night shift—packing, grading, and styling product to keep line speeds on target. Good fit if you’re okay with repetitive motion, cold/wet environments, and want steady day-shift plant work.

Employer: Covia

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time, Rotating Shifts

Salary: $25.15/hr

You’ll help run mineral processing equipment like kilns, conveyors, and ball mills, plus do sampling, inspections, and some shoveling/sweeping. This is a safety-sensitive job with strong focus on MSHA rules and comes with healthcare, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Judge Direct Placement (for a manufacturing client)

Judge Direct Placement (for a manufacturing client) Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance across two manufacturing plants, managing a team of 15–20 techs and driving preventive maintenance. Ideal if you have strong mechanical/electrical skills, plant leadership experience, and can get or already hold a Boiler Operator License.

Employer: Graphic Packaging International

Location: Fort Smith, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level helper role in a large paper-based packaging plant that supplies big food and beverage brands. Offers competitive pay, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and ongoing applications (no set deadline).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.