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🏛️ Fort Scott Meeting: $680K Bills, Airport Work & Unsafe House
🏛️ Fort Scott Commission: $680K Bills, Airport Work, Lake Lots & More
The Fort Scott City Commission will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701. They’ll start with the usual opening items and approval of the agenda.
Consent Agenda – Bills, Minutes, and Project Payments
Commissioners will vote on a group of routine items at once:
- Appropriation Ordinance 1420-A to approve an Expense Approval Report of $680,562.86 for payments dated October 28–November 10, 2026.
- Approval of minutes from the November 3, 2026 regular meeting.
- Payment $38,042.82 to Jeff Asbell Excavating & Trucking, Inc. (Application No. 9) for work on the Davis Lift Station.
- Payment $20,135.72 to Earles Engineering & Inspection, LLC (Invoice #18923) for Davis Lift Station extraneous flow work.
- Payment $9,600.00 to Earles Engineering (Invoice #18922) for Wall Street – Phase 3 preliminary design (25% complete).
- Payment $399,198.07 to Strukel Electric, Inc. (Contractor’s Progress Estimate #4 – 024-06580) for FSK Airport runway grading/lighting.
- Payment $48,329.76 to Olsson (Invoice #7 for Grant 3-20-0022-024-025) for the same airport runway project.
- Review and consideration of October financials.
There is time set aside for Public Comment and scheduled Appearances.
Unfinished Business – Marketing, Sewer Truck, Solar, Lake Lots
Items brought back from November 3, 2026:
- 2027 Marketing Proposal from iFocus Media, presented by N. Varzea.
- Purchase of a Single Axel Vactor 2100i Combination Sewer Cleaner for $558,564.47, presented by B. Lemke and T. Coffman.
- Solar Project status discussion, led by B. Matkin.
- Sale of Lake Lots – Phase I, also presented by B. Matkin.
New Business – Doors and Turf
Under new action items, the Commission will consider:
- Replacing three overhead doors, including installation, openers, and remotes, for $22,500.00 (presented by S. Flater).
- Turf replacement at the LaRoche Baseball Complex, presented by B. Matkin.
Public Hearing – Unsafe Structure at 1110 S. Scott
There will be a Public Hearing on Resolution No. 46-2026, which would direct the repair or removal of an alleged unsafe and dangerous structure at 1110 S. Scott. This item will be presented by L. Kruger.
The meeting will wrap up with Reports and Comments from staff and commissioners, then Adjournment.
More Info: https://www.fscity.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agend...
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