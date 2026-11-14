🏛️ Fort Scott Commission: $680K Bills, Airport Work, Lake Lots & More

The Fort Scott City Commission will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701. They’ll start with the usual opening items and approval of the agenda.

Consent Agenda – Bills, Minutes, and Project Payments

Commissioners will vote on a group of routine items at once:

Appropriation Ordinance 1420-A to approve an Expense Approval Report of $680,562.86 for payments dated October 28–November 10, 2026 .

to approve an for payments dated . Approval of minutes from the November 3, 2026 regular meeting.

regular meeting. Payment $38,042.82 to Jeff Asbell Excavating & Trucking, Inc. (Application No. 9) for work on the Davis Lift Station .

to (Application No. 9) for work on the . Payment $20,135.72 to Earles Engineering & Inspection, LLC (Invoice #18923) for Davis Lift Station extraneous flow work.

to (Invoice #18923) for work. Payment $9,600.00 to Earles Engineering (Invoice #18922) for Wall Street – Phase 3 preliminary design (25% complete).

to Earles Engineering (Invoice #18922) for preliminary design (25% complete). Payment $399,198.07 to Strukel Electric, Inc. (Contractor’s Progress Estimate #4 – 024-06580) for FSK Airport runway grading/lighting .

to (Contractor’s Progress Estimate #4 – 024-06580) for . Payment $48,329.76 to Olsson (Invoice #7 for Grant 3-20-0022-024-025) for the same airport runway project.

to (Invoice #7 for Grant 3-20-0022-024-025) for the same airport runway project. Review and consideration of October financials.

There is time set aside for Public Comment and scheduled Appearances.

Unfinished Business – Marketing, Sewer Truck, Solar, Lake Lots

Items brought back from November 3, 2026:

2027 Marketing Proposal from iFocus Media , presented by N. Varzea .

from , presented by . Purchase of a Single Axel Vactor 2100i Combination Sewer Cleaner for $558,564.47 , presented by B. Lemke and T. Coffman .

for , presented by and . Solar Project status discussion , led by B. Matkin .

, led by . Sale of Lake Lots – Phase I, also presented by B. Matkin.

New Business – Doors and Turf

Under new action items, the Commission will consider:

Replacing three overhead doors , including installation, openers, and remotes, for $22,500.00 (presented by S. Flater ).

, including installation, openers, and remotes, for (presented by ). Turf replacement at the LaRoche Baseball Complex, presented by B. Matkin.

Public Hearing – Unsafe Structure at 1110 S. Scott

There will be a Public Hearing on Resolution No. 46-2026, which would direct the repair or removal of an alleged unsafe and dangerous structure at 1110 S. Scott. This item will be presented by L. Kruger.

The meeting will wrap up with Reports and Comments from staff and commissioners, then Adjournment.