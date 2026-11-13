Fort Scott has some solid retail and customer service roles open right now, with big-name employers and room to grow.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Fort Scott, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with local repair shops and pro customers at the installer counter. This role is great if you have a strong mechanics background, like solving parts problems, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and medical/dental/vision. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #39

Location: 2500 S Main St, Fort Scott, KS 66701

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Lead the Health & Beauty area, help customers, and set up creative displays. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #39

Location: 2500 S Main St, Fort Scott, KS 66701

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Run the registers, greet customers, and keep the front end moving. Good fit if you want flexible part-time hours, steady work, and access to benefits, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.