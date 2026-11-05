🏥 Several Fort Scott, KS Healthcare Roles From Lab to Home Care

Fort Scott has a nice mix of healthcare openings right now, from hands-on lab work to senior living and in-home care. Good options here if you like patient care or want to grow in medical and caregiving fields.

Employer: Trans Ova

Trans Ova Location: Fort Scott, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a high-tech embryology/IVF lab helping produce embryos and support advanced cattle genetics. Great fit if you have an animal science or vet tech degree and want strong training and mentorship in reproductive science.

Employer: Presbyterian Manors of Mid America – Fort Scott Presbyterian Village

Location: Fort Scott, KS

Type: Part-time (Day shift)

Salary: Not listed (full compensation plan; extra pay based on experience)

Provide direct nursing care and supervise CNAs in a faith-based, not-for-profit senior living community. Comes with a benefits package, including health, dental, vision, retirement, and education support like a Nursing Loan Payment Program.

Employer: Presbyterian Manors of Mid America – Fort Scott Presbyterian Village

Location: Fort Scott, KS

Type: PRN / Part-time as needed

Salary: Not listed (full compensation plan; extra pay based on experience)

Help residents with daily care in a community that focuses on person-centered, home-like living. Good for certified CNAs who want flexible hours plus access to benefits like health insurance, retirement, and education assistance.

Employer: Presbyterian Manors of Mid America – Fort Scott Presbyterian Village

Location: Fort Scott, KS

Type: Part-time (Day shift)

Salary: Not listed (full compensation plan; extra pay based on experience)

Lead resident care as an RN supervisor, overseeing LPNs and CNAs in long-term care. Ideal if you value faith-based, non-profit senior care and want benefits like tuition reimbursement, loan help, and CEUs.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Fort Scott, KS

Type: Full-time (part-time and PRN schedules also available)

Salary: Not listed (base range with potential increases for qualifications and assignments)

Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes, from companionship and personal care to light housekeeping and errands. Offers weekly pay, flexible scheduling across all shifts, insurance options, travel reimbursement, and caregiver bonuses.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.